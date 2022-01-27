ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSP Direct, the leader in conservative direct response fundraising today announced it is acquiring MDI Imaging and Mail, a Dulles, Virginia-based mail and print shop. The acquisition will add printing and mailshop capabilities to their creative agency, digital, data management, and high dollar fundraising divisions.
MDI, founded in 1996 by brothers Dan and Chris Sullivan, is a full-service direct mail production firm offering 4-color printing, comprehensive data processing, high-speed digital, and laser and inkjet services. Jamie Hogan, HSP's CEO said: "MDI has been a great partner to HSP for over 20 years and it's clear they share the same vision and culture as we do. We're excited for this acquisition and the potential growth it brings both companies."
Joe Williams, General Manager of MDI, added, "Being integrated into the HSP group of companies will help us to streamline our processes and better anticipate the future direction of the industry. Most importantly, this partnership will allow us to focus on driving more value for our customers."
Mr. Hogan added, "MDI will continue to provide the same service that made them one of the premier mailshops in the DC Metro area. Our goal is to provide them the resources and support to help them keep doing what they do best."
Chris Sullivan and Dan Sullivan will stay on and oversee day-to-day operations.
About HSP Direct, LLC – HSP Direct is a full-service direct response fundraising agency located in Ashburn, Virginia. For over 20 years HSP Direct has served conservative non-profits, advocacy groups, PACs, and candidates, raising over a billion dollars for their causes. HSP Direct was recognized as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021 and selected as a Washington Post "Top Place to Work." To learn more about HSP Direct please visit http://www.hspdirect.com.
