Forbes Business Development Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development Executives
WHEELING, W.Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Mull, Vice President of Sales at Mull Group, Owner & Founder at htmull, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.
James was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome James into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, James has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. James will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, James will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
James said, "The opportunity to become a member of the well-respected Forbes community is a true honor. This allows me to not only share my insight but to collaborate and learn from others that may have a different perspective. I look forward to collaborating with leaders from all industries and contributing to the forbes.com community."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT HTMULL
htmull was founded in a small Ohio town and at its inception only had a handful of clients. Today, they work with clients from 19 different states in industries ranging from manufacturing to professional services, real estate, finance, health & welness, influencers, logistics, medical services, e-commerce, and day cares. htmull specializes in web design, marketing, logo design, and graphic design. They develop, implement, and manage marketing campaigns for businesses of all sizes, startups through big business. Through proven strategies, htmull has helped many brick-and-mortar businesses implement a digital strategy resulting in a drastic increase in sales and market potential. To learn more visit their website htmull.com, they're eager to work with you!
Official LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-mull-7b030597
Blog - https://htmull.com/blog/
Free Website Review - https://htmull.com/#requestpr
Contact info
htmull
James Mull
Owner & Founder
304-830-1193
Media Contact
James Mull, htmull, +1 3048301193, james@htmull.com
SOURCE htmull