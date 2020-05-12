CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, and Greycroft, a seed-to-growth venture capital firm, are partnering to launch ELEVATE. This virtual accelerator course teaches startups fundamental growth and scaling strategies. In 2019, ELEVATE received more than 2,700 sign-ups for the course and saw 400 applications for a final pitch contest.
ELEVATE is a four-week virtual accelerator course that begins on June 15, 2020. The program is free and allows participants to complete at the flexibility of their schedules. During the program, experts at HubSpot, Greycroft and companies including Lightricks, Unbabel, and more, will lead various sessions for registrants. Each lesson will be aligned with a stage of the customer lifecycle journey: Attract, Engage, and Delight.
After formal lessons conclude, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to pitch their startup. There will be one lesson entirely dedicated to the pitch process.
"Being named the winner of the ELEVATE pitch contest was a complete game-changer for me," said Ty'Lisha Summers, the co-founder of SpenDebt, a financial technology company designed to assist people in paying off debt by attaching micropayments to everyday transactions. "As a startup founder, the one thing we all wish we had more of is time. Given the totally virtual nature of ELEVATE, I was able to learn invaluable lessons that helped propel SpenDebt to our next phase of growth."
HubSpot is committed to helping startups grow better - through its HubSpot for Startups program, products focused on creating remarkable customer experiences, and its $30M HubSpot Ventures venture fund.
"Through strategic investments, partnerships, our ecosystem, and our educational programs at HubSpot, we are committed to the growth of other companies," said Andrew Lindsay, VP of corporate development and business development at HubSpot. "We want to be able to grow with our customers, partners, and investments, and be with them during every step of the startup to scale-up journey. Given the success of ELEVATE last year, the decision was clear for us to relaunch the program in 2020. I'm looking forward to the next cohort of startups that take part in ELEVATE this year."
To sign-up for ELEVATE, a free, virtual summer online accelerator, please visit: www.HubSpot.com/elevate
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.
Learn more at www.hubspot.com
About Greycroft
Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to build the world's most transformative companies. Greycroft has made over 300 investments across the tech sector, including Acorns, Bird, Huffington Post, Icertis, Plated, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Scopely, Trunk Club, and Venmo. For more information, please visit: www.greycroft.com