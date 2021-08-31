HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that members of its executive team are scheduled to present virtually at the conferences listed below. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day as the conferences.

Event:

Wolfe Technology Conference

When:

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenters:

Dharmesh Shah, Chief Technology Officer

Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations

 

Event:

Citi Technology Conference

When:

Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenters:

Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer

Chuck MacGlashing, Head of Investor Relations

 

Event:

Jefferies Software Conference

When:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenters:

Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Halligan, Executive Chairman

 

