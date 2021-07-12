PORT HUENEME, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a several year hiatus and its cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic, the City of Port Hueneme in partnership with the nonprofit REACH is hosting the Hueneme Beach Festival, Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.
While at the festival, the public can enjoy live music on two stages, fair-style carnival rides and games, local vendor booths and a variety of food and drink. Carnival rides will feature exciting options for all ages, and will stay open late from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
Live entertainment on the Main Stage includes Latin hip-hop band Ozomatli; veteran rockers together known as Think; eight-piece funk and soul group Diggin Dirt; reggae band Arise Roots; Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna performing salsa music; and Los Angeles-based rock band LAW. The Community Stage will feature performances by a mix of local bands from throughout Ventura County.
Adjacent to the festival along Surfside Drive, professional and aspiring amateur artists will be creating elaborate chalk designs at a Chalk Art Exhibition. Young budding artists can try their hand at chalk art at the Kids Chalk Zone. The Sand Sculpture Contest is a returning festival favorite, with signup available on the website. Staged daily at the water's edge, professional and amateur teams will compete for cash prizes.
Proceeds from the festival will go toward helping REACH continue to provide financial support to recreational, cultural and educational activities in Port Hueneme.
"We're grateful we were able to put on the festival this year," says Festival Director Marty Lieberman. "Everyone is excited to be part of this event – from the bands to the vendors to the sponsors. We can't wait to welcome the public back to Hueneme Beach to enjoy the festival."
The Hueneme Beach Festival takes place at 550 E. Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme. Parking is $10. For more information about the festival, activities and the live band line-up, visit huenemebeachfestival.org.
Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are still available. Interested parties should contact Marty Lieberman at 818-512-5892.
Media Contact
Diane Rumbaugh, Rumbaugh Public Relations, +1 (805) 493-2877, diane@rumbaughpr.com
SOURCE Hueneme Beach Festival