DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Event Management in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions industry is an important sector to attract foreign visitors and investment. In 2019, 11.4% of foreign tourism was attributed to this industry, where about one million business delegates are hosted annually. Factors that contribute to South Africa's success as an events destination are the quality of infrastructure, accessibility and price. Despite being a long-haul destination, the cost of hosting a convention or exhibition in South Africa is highly competitive. The coronavirus has had a huge impact on conferences and tourism globally and in South Africa.
South Africa is ranked number one in Africa in the International Congress and Convention Association ratings but has moved to second place behind Mauritius in the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report. East Africa is becoming highly competitive, with world-class convention centres and upmarket hotels appearing in Kampala, Nairobi, Kigali, Addis Ababa, and elsewhere. South Africa has sophisticated events infrastructure, venues and hotels. Industry stakeholders said that the water shortage in Cape Town was the biggest issue affecting the industry last year. Electricity shortages, crime and coronavirus are significant threats to the industry
The Tourism and Trade, Industry and Competition departments play significant roles in the event management industry as they oversee international and domestic tourism promotion and development, national compliance standards for events, funding and consumer protection. In 2019, the Southern African National Convention Bureau submitted 108 bids for international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The bureau has prioritised the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, agri-processing, electronics and biofuels for future development.
This report focuses on event management including events, conferences and exhibitions and the factors that influence them including tourism. There are comprehensive profiles of 84 companies. These include major conferencing venues such as the Cape Town International Convention Centre, suppliers to the industry such as Bidvest Services, Prosound and Scan Display Solutions, tourism groups such as Tourvest and concert organisers such as Big Concerts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
5. Influencing Factors
6. Competition
7. Swot Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
Appendix
- Summary of Notable Players
- Company Profiles
- African Agenda (Pty) Ltd
- Atmosphere Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Av Systems (Pty) Ltd
- B One Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Berman Hire (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Services (Pty) Ltd
- Big Concerts International (Pty) Ltd
- Boland Toilet Services (Pty) Ltd
- Brunswick (South Africa) Ltd
- Cape Town International Convention Centre Company (Rf) Soc Ltd
- Centeq Events CC
- Charmal Four Trading CC
- Communications Firm (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Conference Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Conference Consultancy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- De-Jay Hiring (Pty) Ltd
- Dlamini Weil Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Dogan Exhibitions and Events (Pty) Ltd
- Downing Event Hire CC
- Dunn-Handley Stageworks CC
- Dwr Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Eastern Sun Events CC
- Econoloo CC
- Event Production Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Fancy Flush (Pty) Ltd
- Fiera Milano Exhibitions Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Fleishman-Hillard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Forum Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Ft Fogtech (Pty) Ltd
- G H Hire CC
- Gearhouse South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gl Events South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Green Exhibition Services CC
- Hill and Knowlton Strategies (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Homemakers Expo (Pty) Ltd
- Hyve Group Plc
- Imvuko Service and Supply CC
- Just Sets (Sa) (Pty) Ltd
- Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd
- Lucidity Technical Production Services (Pty) Ltd
- M and M Hiring CC
- Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants (Pty) Ltd
- Magnette Event Management CC
- Mega Works Trading Enterprise 200 (Pty) Ltd
- Meropa Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Messe Frankfurt South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Messe Muenchen South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mj Event Gear (Pty) Ltd
- Ms Trust
- Mushroom Productions CC
- Ogilvy and Mather South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Ogo Productions (Pty) Ltd
- P En D Bemarking CC
- Plato Communications CC
- Pr Worx CC
- Primedia (Pty) Ltd
- Prosound (Pty) Ltd
- R P M Catering and Equipment Hire CC
- Reed Exhibitions Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sail Rights Commercialisation (Pty) Ltd
- Sarcda Trade Exhibitions (Pty) Ltd
- Scan Display Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Scatterlings of Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Selby's Productions CC
- Showtime Management (Pty) Ltd
- Source Public Relations (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Specialised Exhibitions (Pty) Ltd
- Spintelligent (Pty) Ltd
- Star Hire and Events
- Starburst Pyrotechnics Fireworks Displays CC
- Supreme-Sanitation (Pty) Ltd
- T E Trade Events (Pty) Ltd
- Teloc Waste Management (Pty) Ltd
- Terrapinn Ltd
- Top Media and Communications (Pty) Ltd
- Total Exposure (Pty) Ltd
- Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Travel With Flair (Pty) Ltd
- Trionum Entertainment (Pty) Ltd
- Turners Conferences and Conventions (Pty) Ltd
- Vwv Group (Pty) Ltd
- Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Worldsport South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wwp Events CC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i0wlr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716