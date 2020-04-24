INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Pranks Anonymous', is now offering an array of humorous ways to prank friends and coworkers while remaining incognito.
Frustrating gags are always a sure way to get a laugh out of someone and what better way than to send a friend or coworker a never-ending box! The Box in a Box Prank is an endless way to prank someone while they frustratingly open five boxes in total. While each box just contains another box, you can have the grand finale box contain one of their other hilarious pranks, making it two gags in one. They also get some boxes out of the prank which are always very useful.
Sometimes all you need to put a smile on someone's dial or the pep back in your friend or loved one's step is a loving message sent on a Potato in the Mail. A potato with a handwritten message is a unique way to show someone you care. Everyone loves potatoes.
People spend hours driving to and from work, stuck in exhausting traffic that is bound to give anyone a headache. A sure way to make the commute better for everyone is little colorful penises you can place on the tire valves of a car. These tiny phallic shaped tire valve covers are a hilarious way to turn the worst part of anyone's day into the funniest.
'Pranks Anonymous' can help you make your friend or coworker laugh by sending them an unmarked tube. The recipient will be clueless as to what is inside, definitely not expecting the sparkly confetti that will be unleashed upon them in the form of a Glitter Bomb.
'Pranks Anonymous' is now offering another great prank in the form of Endless Beeping. A gag that involves an endless beeping that occurs randomly between every 5 and 35 minutes. Hide this from your friends and family and watch them go crazy trying to find it.
'Pranks Anonymous' is also showcasing a 5% discount code off of your first purchase. A great deal for first time pranksters since their pranks are already inexpensive.
This unique retail website has a wide variety of carefully thought out pranks for you to choose from. 'Pranks Anonymous' prides itself on having 93% five-star reviews, a terrific feat which they accomplish easily due to their incredible work ethic.
Pranking people in person can be a hard task as it's easy to have plans not work out as efficiently as you would like them to. The company, 'Pranks Anonymous', will handle the prank for you, so that it is much easier to hilariously prank your friends.
Contact:
Pranks Anonymous
7207726569
238581@email4pr.com
https://pranksanonymous.com/