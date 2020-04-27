ORADELL, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is expanding its virtual tutoring programs to include a formalized homework help offering. This new service will enable students to get on-demand help with their daily homework assignments from Huntington's certified K-12 tutors, encouraging them to stay engaged and on track with their learning. Homework Help will be available via HuntingtonHelps LIVE, joining Huntington's already robust offerings of virtual individualized tutoring and webinars. On Tuesday, April 28, Huntington will host a Homework Help webinar designed to help parents reduce homework frustration.
"Families across the country are struggling to juggle in-home learning alongside all of their other obligations, so we're very happy to be able to ease that burden by assisting with homework assignments on a daily basis," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "With recent studies showing how students are already falling behind as a result of school closures, we believe that keeping students engaged is critical to their continued success."
HuntingtonHelps LIVE launched in late March and has already completed well over 50,000 hours of virtual tutoring. Subjects offered include phonics, vocabulary, reading, writing; math and science; history and language studies; homework help and study skills. Huntington also offers standardized test prep sessions for a variety of exams including Advanced Placement, SAT, ACT and state tests, as well as college readiness programs.
On Wednesday, April 22, Huntington Learning Center launched its annual Reading Adventure, a free online reading program designed to keep students engaged with reading at home during the summer months. To join the Reading Adventure, fill out the entry form at https://huntingtonhelps.com/reading-adventure and you will receive a "reading passport" to keep track of your travels.
Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, algebra through calculus, chemistry and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com.
