PARK RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HUR USA, a global pioneer in strength and fitness equipment, wellness programming, and community business consulting solutions has launched a new website showcasing expanded service offerings, new features, and a dynamic catalog experience informed by over 30 years of research, design, and innovation: https://hurusa.com.
HUR USA caters to senior living, active aging, medical, inclusive fitness, wellness & rehab, and sports performance facility professionals seeking to develop long-term wellness outcomes and optimize business results. Through equipment, wellness initiatives, and a partnership-based approach, HUR USA offers a complete solution to help communities and their residents thrive.
The website details new HUR Accessories, a new team showcase and showroom environment, newly expanded facility service descriptions, a newly branded HUR Blog "Vitalogy", and a new dynamic product catalog experience encompassing a range of strength, balance, cardio, and program management equipment and solutions.
"The new HUR USA website experience reflects our commitment to helping professionals pursue outcome-driven opportunities for their facilities and residents through solutions, technology, programs, and training," said Robert McGuffin, CEO at HUR USA. "Just as we believe that personal physical health is about the whole person, so too is our dedication to communities through an end-to-end partnership approach to success."
With a focus on outcome-driven results, HUR USA offers a consultative approach and end-to-end business support to facility operators, program instructors, therapists, and executives. Beyond fitness equipment, HUR USA helps facilities design, plan, renovate, and market the benefits of wellness programs, including training staff and engaging participants.
Designed and developed by Gate 39 Media, the HUR USA website provides facility professionals with easy access to the HUR USA Customer Portal, where they can access information and resources, leveraging programming tools 24/7. The modern, mobile-friendly website features new resources and extras for partners, architects, and designers. To learn more, visit https://hurusa.com
About HUR USA
Underscoring a global reputation as an innovator of strength and fitness solutions, HUR USA is headquartered in Park Ridge, Illinois, and is a trusted partner and advisor committed to providing solutions that promote global health and wellbeing. HUR was developed as the result of a research project at the University of Technology, Helsinki in 1989. The company has maintained close ties with the research community ever since, which means the latest findings are incorporated into HUR products, programs, software, and consulting services. HUR equipment is manufactured in Finland, utilizing modern Scandinavian design and has over 10,000 installations distributed in over 30 countries across five continents. To learn more, visit https://hurusa.com.
About Gate 39 Media
Gate 39 Media is a financial services marketing agency and technology consulting firm providing complete solutions for the financial, agricultural, and professional services industries since 2001. Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Gate 39 Media serves exchanges, financial advisors, brokerage firms, hedging consulting firms, agribusinesses, an array of funds, FinTech firms, and emerging managers and advisors. Gate 39 Media is a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner and was ranked an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2020 and 2021. To learn more visit http://www.gate39media.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Carol Longman
Media Contact
Carol Longman, HUR USA, 847-306-3774, carol.longman@hurusa.com
SOURCE HUR USA