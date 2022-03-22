NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hybrid Theory, a customized audience-discovery and managed-services platform for advertising agencies and brands, today announced Ava Moran as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales for North America. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for the oversight and direction of the expanding North American sales teams across key verticals, including multicultural, political, cannabis, healthcare, and travel.
"With the continued global growth of Hybrid Theory, we are excited to welcome Ava to the team, an industry veteran who will navigate our North American sales team through the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising," said Don Moore, Hybrid Theory's CEO and President, North America. "Under her leadership and ambitious plans, we will dive into other key regions and verticals, as well as expect to double our sales team within a year."
A seasoned sales leader with a successful track record in growing and managing teams, driving revenue growth, and advancing client relationships, Moran brings nearly 15 years of experience to Hybrid Theory. Supporting her on Hybrid Theory's sales team will be recently promoted Craig Becher, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships, as well as Billy Delp, Senior Director of Sales, South.
"The way brands connect with relevant audiences has never been more timely, especially amid an industry transformation," said Moran. "Building trust and transparency is part of Hybrid Theory's mission, and I am proud to head up this growing and experienced North American sales team for a company that continues to expand its global footprint and influence in the space."
For the past decade, she served as Regional Vice President of Sales for VDX.tv, a global advertising technology company and a division of Exponential Interactive, consistently delivering double-digit growth. During her tenure, she worked closely with brands such as Marriott, Salesforce, and H&R Block and deepened her expertise in managed-service programmatic media, while leading the East Coast sales team.
Involved with several professional organizations, Moran is an active member of Chief, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders. Additionally, she is a member of the Advertising Club of New York, 212NYC, and BIMA, the Boston Interactive Media Association. She earned a B.S. degree in business and design studies from Arizona State University and currently resides in New York City.
About Hybrid Theory:
Hybrid Theory is a data-driven digital services partner to brands and agencies, known for its unique capabilities in building near real-time, in-market audiences, coupled with flexible advice, hands-on support, and independently managed digital media execution. Our technology delivers a hybrid approach that connects data intelligence with human nuance, understanding, and creativity, to power smarter advertising across the full customer journey.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, Hybrid Theory has hubs in New York and Singapore, with satellite offices in six other markets. Clients include Dell, Geico, Croc's, CarGuru's and OQ. Hybrid Theory holds several international industry awards for its work and unique user-centric, holistic approach to audience discovery, including Programmatic Power Players 2021, Digiday Europe Best Use of Audience Insights 2021, and MarTech APAC Top 10 Ad Management 2022.
