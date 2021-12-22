NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 74% of the top 50 retail apps in the United States are hybrid. This could be seen as a clear indicator of what the developers prefer to work with more, leaving native apps behind.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the advantages and disadvantages of hybrid apps, as opposed to native ones.
1) HYBRID IS NOT ONLY SIMILAR TO NATIVE APPS BUT ALSO FASTER TO DEVELOP
Ivan Pylypchuk, CEO of SoftBlues, stands by hybrid app development because of its proven experience and cost-efficiency.
"Our experience in creating solutions for enterprises in […] business automation, eCommerce, automotive, fleet management, and agritech shows that hybrid development […] perfectly replaces native development […] with significant savings in [production] time while maintaining all the benefits of native [apps]," said Pylypchuk.
2) NATIVE IS BETTER IF PERFORMANCE IS A PRIORITY
Nazar Kvartalnyi, COO at Inoxoft, agrees that hybrid apps are faster to develop, but claims it lacks performance.
"Hybrid apps are cross-platform and easier and faster to develop," said Kvartalnyi. "However, they lack in performance because they need a user browser to perform fast. So, that's out of the developer's reach. Native apps, on the contrary, are for the specific operating systems and perform speedy per se."
3) KNOW THE DIFFERENCES AND SEE WHICH ONE FITS YOUR NEEDS
In order to decide between hybrid and native, Aakash Goyal, designated partner at Cloudester Software, shares the most significant differences in terms of cost, time, functionality, results, and more.
"For Native App Development: [the pros] are enhanced functionality, increased scalability, amazing user experience, outstanding support [and] high performance, while the cons are that it's costly and time-consuming," said Goyal. "For cross-platform app development, the pros are: cost-effectiveness, speedy development, single code base. [The] cons are slower apps, limited functionality and a less-effective UX."
