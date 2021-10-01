SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New developments in Hypersign's software platform supports integration with Samsung's updated digital signage unified system. TIZEN 6.0, Samsung's updated smart television operating system, is enhancing commercial digital signage displays. The integrated chip outfits displays to be used for professional signage, in alliance with Samsung's SMART Signage Platform (SSP).
Hypersign has a long and positive with Samsung's SSP system. In fact, Hypersign was the first partner to utilize Samsung SSP with TIZEN 4.0 for digital signage. The TIZEN OS 6.0 now joins an extensive list of Hypersign-optimized platforms, including: Windows Pro, Android, BrightSign, and more.
So, what does this mean for the user? Digital signage has long been synonymous with multiple hardware pieces, unsightly cables, and system issues with multiple pain points. Now, the TIZEN OS 6.0 SOC (system on chip) allows users to display their signage without the need of a physical media player.
How does TIZEN work with Hypersign? Both Hypersign and the TIZEN OS 6.0 operate over a data network. As long as there is power to a display and an internet connection, end users can update and publish digital signage content in seconds.
Hypersign's integration with Samsung's TIZEN OS 6.0 means digital signage users will have lower hardware costs and streamlined installation for their displays. Hypersign customers will continue to receive excellent technical and creative support for their signage, as well as complimentary software updates and training.
About Hypersign: Hypersign is a visual communication platforms software company that specializes in user-driven digital signage, virtual meeting, and premiere virtual and hybrid presentation solutions. As a company, we strive to make visual communication an accessible function for you organization, while supporting your vision throughout your journey.
For more information, contact: marketing@hypersign.com
Media Contact
Hypersign Team, Hypersign LLC, +1 8647350710, sales@hypersign.com
SOURCE Hypersign LLC