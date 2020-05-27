FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Tastemade announced today that they have partnered to create The Un-Adventurers, a four-part long-form television series. Each episode celebrates the stories of real people who leave their home state for the first time ever to embark on journeys they've always dreamed of. The series will debut on June 3 across Tastemade's streaming network. The Un-Adventurers was developed in collaboration with INNOCEAN USA and Canvas Worldwide, Hyundai's advertising and media agencies of record, respectively.
Sneak peek of 'The Un-Adventurers' available to view here.
Over 35 million Americans have never left the state where they were born. So, Hyundai set out to take some of them across state lines for the first time, showing them the power of travel and discovery beyond their comfort zone. Each participant has faced personal challenges that made travel unachievable and was nominated by a friend or family member to finally receive an opportunity for self-discovery and exploration.
Hosted by beloved commentator and Emmy-nominated producer, Selema 'Sal' Masekela, each episode of The Un-Adventurers will reflect on the subject's heartwarming personal stories and explore why they've never left their hometown or state. Sal will then drive them on the road to personal growth and adventure with the ultimate road trip in one of Hyundai's SUVs, including the Santa Fe, Tucson, Kona, and flagship Palisade.
"We are always thinking about our drivers and the different types of journeys they are taking in a Hyundai, from the daily work commute to life-changing adventures," said Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America. "While some travel road trips may be on pause given our current situation, we are excited to partner with Tastemade to connect viewers to the personal and emotional journeys of these 'Un-Adventurers,' and to showcase the power of the automobile in experiencing what the world has to offer."
The Un-Adventurers features inspiring real stories and characters, including Porsha, a single mom from Douglasville, Ga. who works for an airline cleaning planes, but has never traveled by plane herself. In episode one, viewers will see the journey from her hometown to Florida, where she dips her feet into the ocean for the first time. The second episode spotlights Jay, a devoted dad and aspiring stand-up comedian who builds up the nerve to not only get out of his state, but perform comedy in front of a live audience – including his family.
"We're excited to be partnering with like-minded innovators such as Hyundai and INNOCEAN on this remarkable series that allows us all to take a detour from our daily routines and into a world of discovery," said Jeff Imberman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at Tastemade. "During this unprecedented time, the Tastemade audience is looking for unique ways to stay engaged, and The Un-Adventurers offers viewers the chance to virtually transport to various cities nationwide while establishing an emotional connection with our featured individuals."
"We came across the surprising statistic that 35 million people have never left the state they were born in," said Barney Goldberg, Executive Creative Director at INNOCEAN USA. "And then thought who better than Hyundai to take them across state lines for the first time to show them the power of travel."
"When we were initially approached with this adventure series, we knew it required just the right partner to bring the idea to life with an inspirational twist," said Jason Croddy, VP, Group Director of Brand Strategy for Canvas Worldwide. "With a proven track record of compelling storytelling, Tastemade was the ideal platform for the series given their unique strength in the streaming space, their ability to share stories across different media channels and platforms, and being a trusted voice amongst millennial audiences."
The Un-Adventurers series will air across Tastemade's streaming network, which is available on a wide range of platforms, such as YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity X1, and more. The first episode will debut on June 3, followed by the second episode on June 10. Two additional "un-adventurers" have been chosen for the final two episodes, which will be shot and completed once conditions are deemed safe to do so. To download assets tied to the series, please click here.
This is the second collaboration between Hyundai and Tastemade, who together produced three seasons of The Grill Iron back in 2014, 2015, and 2016 as part of Hyundai's broader college football marketing campaign.
TASTEMADE
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.
HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
INNOCEAN USA
INNOCEAN USA is an award-winning, full-service advertising agency that leverages our unbridled curiosity and unorthodox thinking to go beyond simply creating ads, to creating culture. For more than a decade, INNOCEAN USA has merged innovative technology with cutting-edge digital, social and experiential advertising to connect brands, including Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, Kia Motors America, Hankook Tire, The Habit Burger Grill, Wienerschnitzel, Signature Kitchen Suite, UC Davis Health and TaylorMade Golf, to the people.
Based in Huntington Beach, California, INNOCEAN USA is part of the INNOCEAN Worldwide network and has more than 400 employees across offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver and Washington DC, all dedicated to going beyond the ask, and breaking down conventional walls. Or as we like to say, 'Discover Beyond [ ].' All in an effort to propel our clients' businesses goals beyond where they ever thought possible.
CANVAS WORLDWIDE
Named Adweek's 2020 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and instead make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motors America, United Artists Releasing, Heineken, and more. The agency's culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always first make yourself uncomfortable. To learn more, please visit www.canvasworldwide.com.