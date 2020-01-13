- Hyundai's Boston-Centric Ad to Debut on the CBS Primetime Special - Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 - Monday, Jan. 27 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT - David Ortiz Coached by Rachel Dratch on His Boston Accent in Newly-Released Teaser: https://youtu.be/Af5PB7NjxcU - Spot Directed by Award-Winning Director Bryan Buckley - Beginning of the National Marketing Campaign for the All-New 2020 Sonata