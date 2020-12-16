Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tonight

Snow likely. Mixing with sleet overnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.