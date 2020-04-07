PEORIA, Ill., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i3 Broadband, an independent and local provider of fiber-optic Gigabit high-speed internet service, is excited to announce the rollout of i3 Smart WiFi Powered by Plume®.
The WiFi service will allow i3 Broadband's residential customers to get the most out of their bandwidth through Plume Adaptive WiFi™, which continually enhances a home's' internet usage. The technology has self-optimizing capabilities that distribute a WiFi signal to devices and areas of the home that need it most.
"We always strive to offer our customers the latest in broadband technology, and i3 Smart WiFi provides another way for our customers to have a world-class internet experience," said Dan Kennedy, President and COO of i3 Broadband. "Want to improve WiFi coverage to all parts of your home or control your family's internet consumption, i3 Smart WiFi gives you unmatched coverage along with industry leading control."
How does it work?
i3 Smart WiFi Powered by Plume® operates through Plume SuperPods. The pods are hexagon shaped devices that plug into an outlet and carry signal throughout the home. Each home is required to have one SuperPod™ that will act as a router replacement. Depending on the size of the home, additional SuperPods will be recommended to ensure optimum WiFi coverage.
i3 Smart WiFi Powered by Plume® can be managed through the user-friendly Plume app. Users can set parental controls, grant guest access, and protect against cyber-attacks and malware.
Get i3 Smart WiFi Powered by Plume
i3 Broadband is currently offering i3 Smart WiFi in all of their active service areas. Customers may call their local i3 Broadband retail store to enroll and have pods shipped directly to the home. Visit i3broadband.com/internet/i3-Smart-WiFi for more information!
About i3 Broadband
Locally-based i3 Broadband provides Internet, WiFi, TV and Voice services through a 100% fiber-optic network in the Greater Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, and Springfield Illinois markets. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information visit i3broadband.com, or call (309) 689-0711.
About Plume® Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Services Platform. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume service bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud. Plume's smart home service and back-end product suites are proven to help communications service providers around the globe deliver on the promise of fast and reliable internet throughout the home, while increasing ARPU, improving NPS, and reducing call-in rates, truck rolls, and subscriber churn.