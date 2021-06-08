VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies are struggling to adopt Design Thinking. Ibbaka has designed an open competency model for design thinking to help companies understand the skills and capabilities that they need. Competency models accelerate and give direction to efforts to build and apply the new capabilities needed to drive growth.
"With a competency model, organizations can answer critical business questions around skill gaps," says Steven Forth, co-founder at Ibbaka. "Open competency models provide a quick way for organizations to adopt and customize a competency model for their needs."
Design thinking has emerged as a standard process for innovation and solving customer problems. It has been adopted by leading brands across the globe.
Ibbaka has brought together expertise from this community and its own experience applying design thinking with its customers to develop an Open Competency Model for Design Thinking. This model is offered under a Creative Commons license lowers barriers to adoption for organizations applying design thinking.
"By offering its competency models in an open format, Ibbaka is showing its leadership and commitment to the building of a larger community of expertise. I like how this allows organizations to innovate around skills and competencies." says Jennifer Rogers, a well-known advisor on advanced talent and learning technology applications.
"This is a great example of the future of competency models and applications with a more open and collaborative approach." adds Chuck Hamilton, CLO at MeetAmi and former Global Mentoring Leader at IBM. "Design thinking is a good example of an area in need of this open approach, especially as companies consider their future of work initiatives."
Available Now
The Open Competency Model for Design Thinking is available from the Ibbaka website. (https://www.ibbaka.com/why-open-competency-models).
About Ibbaka Performance
Ibbaka (https://www.ibbaka.com) provides software platforms and expertise to help companies power growth. Ibbaka connects insight to value. Ibbaka customers benefit from better strategic decisions to accelerate growth. Ibbaka gives deep insight into the skills and competencies needed to deliver growth.
###
If you have any questions regarding information in these press releases, please contact the company listed in the press release.
Our complete disclaimer appears here. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective Owners.
For more information, press only:
PR Contact: Liam Hannaford
email: lhannaford@ibbaka.com
For more information on Product:
Steven Forth, Managing Partner
email: steven@ibbaka.com
https://www.ibbaka.com/why-open-competency-models
Media Contact
Liam Hannaford, Ibbaka, +1 7788981483, lhannaford@ibbaka.com
Karen Chiang, Ibbaka, kchiang@ibbaka.com
SOURCE Ibbaka