DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta, the leading mobile rewards platform in the United States, today announced the launch of Ibotta Go, a self-service platform that provides emerging CPG brands with access to millions of customers through straightforward, affordable cash back rewards programs. By streamlining the client experience, Ibotta Go gives emerging brands the opportunity to drive awareness and trial while gleaning valuable retailer and consumer-level insights at an affordable price point.
Brands spend 12 to 20 percent of their annual revenue on marketing, with the hopes of driving sales, distribution and awareness among a sea of competitors. While many traditional strategies are often out of reach for emerging brands in terms of cost and scope, Ibotta Go is designed for emerging brands, targeting offers to identified retailers in specific regions. Brands can choose to focus promotional spend on supporting specific retailers or boosting awareness and sales across the full retail distribution channel.
"While today's world feels uncertain, our mission at Ibotta remains the same. We want to make every purchase rewarding, whether our Savers are buying something from a major brand or an up-and-coming one," said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder, Ibotta. "At a time when our users are looking for every opportunity to stretch their dollars further, and emerging brands are struggling to stay competitive, Ibotta Go is here to help."
To launch a promotional program, brands simply select an Ibotta Go package, input product descriptions and MSRPs, then specify at which retailers the offer will be available. From there, brands can monitor performance within a self-service portal and are alerted via email when milestones are achieved. Ibotta Go provides valuable customer insights, including demographic data and optional verified purchaser feedback. With predictable costs and price points that align with marketing spend thresholds, Ibotta Go's pricing model enables the program to be part of brands' diverse marketing mix.
As the economy continues to evolve due to COVID-19, Ibotta is prioritizing programming that provides direct benefits to consumers and brands when they need it most. Earlier this month, Ibotta launched Here to Help alongside Kellogg's and Tic Tac®, committing over $10 million in dedicated cash back offers to help families and individuals save on essential items. Ibotta Go is the next evolution in the company's expedited product roadmap. As many brands and consumers forego paper coupons in favor of contactless commerce, Ibotta is helping emerging brands meet their goals while driving the future of rewarded shopping, both in-store and online.
About Ibotta, Inc.
