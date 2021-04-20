LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today released a refresh to its Element CL line of liquid cooled gaming PCs, the Element CL Pro. First announced during the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2021, the Element CL Pro will provide support for the new NVIDIA RTX™ 30 series of graphic cards (GPU).
Expanding upon iBUYPOWER's previously released Element CL hard-line liquid cooled PC's, the Element CL Pro was designed to provide the best-in-class components to customers looking for a powerful PC with the beauty of a custom loop. Maintaining the key features of the Element CL, such as: custom tubing and push-to-connect fittings, front panel distribution plate, and custom addressable RGB (ARGB) GPU and CPU water blocks, the Pro version boasts a new GPU water block to provide support for the latest RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs. To offset the increased thermal dissipation from the 30 series, iBUYPOWER has outfitted the Element CL Pro with four new 120mm PWM powered fans designed with a swept blade to increase static pressure.
iBUYPOWER will add two new RDY systems featuring the Element CL Pro to its arsenal of ready built, ready to ship PCs: the Gaming RDY Element CL Pro and the Gaming RDY Element CL Pro Plus. Both systems will come equipped with the RTX 3070, powered by Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture, delivering an immersive gaming experience to customers in search of stunning visuals. The Gaming RDY Element CL Pro will feature the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 11700K or KF, Z590 motherboard, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 and 650W PSU. For a performance boost, users can purchase the Gaming RDY Element CL Pro Plus with i9 11900K or KF, Z590 motherboard, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 and 700W PSU. All of iBUYPOWER's RDY systems come with a Microsoft Windows Home edition license and free two-day shipping.
The Gaming RDY Element CL Pro is available immediately at iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $1999.99 USD.
The Gaming RDY Element CL Pro Plus is available immediately at iBUYPOWER.com for a starting MSRP of $2399.99 USD.
iBUYPOWER will release Element CL Pro systems with the RTX 3080 and custom configured systems with the RTX 3070 at a later date.
