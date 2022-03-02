LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now that the pandemic finally seems to be coming to an end, Icon City Entertainment is announcing it's 2022-2023 plans to continue its mission to empower non-profits and entrepreneurs from underserved communities. Some of these plans include more strategic partnerships through content and live events. This represents a pivot for the company and its founder.
Best known as a gay rapper from Atlanta, Aigner Ellis is a pioneer in the burgeoning new realm of LGBTQ media. As an aspiring entrepreneur in the performing arts, Aigner's initial undertaking was to put out affirming music for gay men. As "Anye Elite", Ellis broke new ground with his innovative rap style boasting an underlying spoken-word influence that is expressive with activist themes. His goal is to give a new voice to marginalized communities.
Aigner seeks to revolutionize media for people of color and for the LGBTQ community. His mission is to empower other entrepreneurs of color through his latest venture, Icon City Entertainment LLC. He is doing this via several media arms—including Icon City Digital, Smoke & Sound, Funny Money Rock, and even a news outlet.
In 2017, Aigner left the Recording, Radio, and Film Connection to start Icon City. He released the groundbreaking single, "No Faux", which had over 100,000 downloads the same year.
In 2018, Icon City launched Icon City News and the queer hip-hop brand, #FunnyMoneyRock. "No Faux" continued to make waves and was featured in Georgia Voice. "No Faux" was featured in AV Club magazine the following year. Also in 2019, Aigner produced and hosted the #FunnyMoneyLive concert series, which featured over a dozen LGBTQ musical acts.
In 2020, Icon City produced the new season of the #FunnyMoneyRock, an LGBT hip-hop web show. Aigner also hosted and produced the virtual New Year's Eve event for Brothers of the Desert a Coachella Valley non-profit serving black gay men and their allies. Following these successful endeavors, Aigner was listed in "Gay Black and Prideful" as one of six LGBTQIA+ Cannabis Icons.
In 2021, the creative management arm of Icon City Digital provided vital digital marketing resources to numerous community organizations. Aigner produced the "Pride In Color" Panel Discussion as well as "Welcome Black" (featuring Amanda Seales) for the Los Angeles Community College District. He also interviewed congresswoman Karen Bass when she was being considered for Joseph Biden's presidential ticket, where they discussed the important topic of criminal justice reform. Icon City designed the marketing campaign for Palm Springs Leather Pride, produced the annual Wellness Summit for Brothers Of The Desert, and orchestrated the book launch event for Kevyn Mines.
The 2022-2023 Plan:
As the founder of Icon City, Aigner believes that "all people deserve the opportunity to chart their own professional destinies regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, or access to resources." Look for Aigner in California, Philadelphia, and Atlanta where he will continue to push the envelope, helping aspiring creators and entrepreneurs from underserved communities realize their vision.
Live Events:
As mask mandates are relaxed across the country, Aigner will be spearheading the second installment of Icon City's urban queer concert series, #FunnyMoneyLive. They will also produce a Juneteenth Brunch for 2022 and Brothers of the Desert's Spring Affair at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs.
Media Contact
Rob Street, Icon City Entertainment, LLC, +1 (844) 990-4266, admin@iconcity.net
SOURCE Icon City Entertainment, LLC