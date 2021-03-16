DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We could all use a getaway and now it's easier than ever with the new, updated ID90 Travel mobile app. Aviation, travel industry employees, and their friends and family can get to that next great destination with a few clicks on a mobile device with the app.
"We're updating our app to take advantage of the latest technologies which will enable faster load speeds and enhance an already great customer experience," said Garth Overmyer, Head of Marketing at ID90 Travel. "We spend a lot of time listening to our members which has led to delivering helpful new features like social-sign-on, and a fully integrated dark mode."
The updated app includes FLEX Flight Load Exchange that provides real-time availability updates from airline industry peers on flight loads*. Planning layovers and scheduling trips in one easy-to-use place is now worry-free. And, with the new Things to Do feature, that extra time can be spent at new restaurants, sights, and experiences. Search from more than 2.4M points of interest in 190+ countries and 50 territories including nearby places to eat, see and do in the new mobile app, and add them as preferred favorites. Signing in is a breeze, too with the ability to securely sign in using Google or Facebook.
Since speed is of the essence, the new app is streamlined to be 1.5 times faster and it has improved form fields with requested features like address auto-complete to speed up check-out.
Here's what app reviewers are saying about the ID90 Travel mobile app.
"I'm all about simplicity, so I'm really excited for the new features on the ID90 Travel app. We have everything we need as airline employees to plan a dream trip, all in one place! With all of the extra complications regarding traveling right now, this upgrade is definitely welcome." - Naisin U, Airline Employee
"Remember when ID90 Travel was called Interline Fare Calculator? It was simple but it was always so exciting because my travel adventures and experiences were directly tied to the capacity to list and nonrev on flights. Now, the new ID90 Travel app has so many features and I love that I can look at hotels, flights and flight loads, cruises, car rentals, and Things To Do all in one place. I can't wait to pack my bags and plan more adventures with the new ID90 Travel app." - Joyie, Airline Employee
ID90 Travel's global technology roadmap is moving full steam ahead with the release of the new mobile app. Recently, ID90 Travel went live with four new airline and travel supplier partners. They also launched a new loyalty program and Travel Gift Cards that are redeemable across the globe on more than 1.8 million hotels, all-inclusive resorts, and cruise lines. And, recognizing the need to support the travel industry during these challenging times, ID90 Travel has made significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts.
ID90 Travel delivers a full suite of products and services to the airline industry. Once a member, always a member.
- Flight tools that automate airline employees traveling on their own airline along with Interline, Company Business, Positive Space, and Vendor travel
- Highly rated mobile app
- Multi-Supplier Hotel Shopping: Get the lowest available rate shopped from 10 suppliers with a global inventory of 1.8 million properties with exclusive discounts of up to 70% off prices you'd find on popular consumer travel sites.
- Loyalty program: Giving airline employees even better deals on their non-air purchases.
- Discounted Cruises: Get some of the best interline cruise deals exclusive to airline employees on cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, and many more.
- Travel Gift Cards: Give the gift of travel. Gift cards are redeemable across the globe for hotels and cruises. No blackout or expiration dates and gift cards are delivered in seconds.
- FLEX Flight Load Exchange: Easily connect with airline employees from any company to share interline seat availability. FLEX makes it easy to get the answers you need when flying on other carriers.
- Destination Activities: Choose from ready-made itineraries of 30,000 things to do and see across the globe.
- Exclusive Rate Travel Insurance: Purchase low-cost trip-interruption insurance and be covered for out-of-pocket expenses that come with being stuck in a destination.
- Gold Standard Customer Care: ID90 Travel users get quick answers to questions with 24/7 multi-lingual customer service support.
- All-in-One Mobile App: Everything comes together in a fast, easy-to-use mobile app.
*not all carriers will be eligible to use FLEX at this time.
