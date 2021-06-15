NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based ID card solutions provider, today announced the company has recently launched a new online tool to help customers design their own oversized badges. Idesco has a strong presence in the event industry and has been working closely with event managers to help bring back events safely. With the return of large conferences and events after the COVID-19 pandemic; Idesco wanted to create a simplified approach to designing badges. With the launch of a new online tool, customers can now simply upload their badge artwork and receive a proof within 24 hours.
Ordering preprinted cards in advance helps speed up the printing process at a live event. Idesco offers customers the ability to preprint cards with superior quality and print nearly anything they want on an oversized ID badge. In addition, customers can get cards with embedded technology such as RFID, MIFARE, UHF, or NFC; making it a truly customized ID card solution.
With an extensive line of oversized badge printers, Idesco gives customers the option of either buying or renting printers for all their events. Event managers can select from a full range of oversized printers including the 2XL, Zebra ZC10L, and SwiftColor printers.
"With the return of concerts, conferences, tradeshows, and sporting events comes the need for added security and clear identification. Idesco is here ready to help our customers get the right solutions for all their events," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco. "We stock supplies for all these printers to make sure that our clients can always issue badges when they need to."
Idesco offers event managers options when it comes to keeping their guests safe and secure by being able to easily identify who belongs on-site during an event. For more information on Idesco's broad line of oversized ID card solutions, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.
About Idesco Corp.
Over the last seven decades, Idesco has provided secure ID badging solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries to help keep people safe and secure. Idesco has worked with Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, government offices and event venues. Idesco Corp. carries an extensive line of ID card solutions such as ID card printers, photo ID systems, ID card software, card printer supplies, ID cameras, and badge accessories. For further information, visit http://www.idesco.com.
Company Contact:
Elisabeth Afriat
General Manager
Idesco Corporation
212-889- 2530, ext. 153
PR Contact:
Monique Merhige
President
Infusion Direct Marketing & Advertising, Inc.
631-846-1558
