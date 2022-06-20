idexo and Made for Gamers announce new partnership

idexo and Made for Gamers announce new partnership

 By Idexo, Made For Gamers

LONDON , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo, a simplified platform for building and growing web3 projects, and Made for Gamers, the infrastructure aggregation layer for gaming, are pleased to announce their partnership to advance great web3 gaming experiences. As part of this partnership, Made for Gamers becomes a client of idexo's NFT Marketing, Staking, and Token Vesting Softwares and idexo will support them in creating a special NFT campaign to rapidly grow their community. Furthermore, Made for Gamers will be configuring all idexo's products and services to fit into their business model of offering an easy-to-use web3 onboarding experience for game developers.

Of particular interest is the idexo SDK that enables developers to build initial web3 experiences that happen through API key calls rather than needing a user wallet, providing a simple user migration path from newbie to pro, with an eventual offramp to self-custody. This feature fits deeply with Made for Gamers' vision of what web3 gaming experiences should look like.

In the upcoming campaign, 1,000 3D model NFTs will be made available to users who enter to mint through special commands on Telegram, Twitter and Discord and join and follow Made for Gamers there. These NFTs represent an item that can be used in the Exponential Games platform, a unique gamified virtual world being developed by Made for Gamers.

"We were blown away by the user experience being delivered by idexo's products," says Paul-David Oosthuizen, CEO of Made For Gamers, "and we believe this provides a wonderful example of something that was built with the end user in mind. Web3 solutions are notorious for being unfriendly to use by users unfamiliar with the technology, but idexo makes minting an NFT as simple as sending a Tweet."

"Idexo is pleased to work on the innovative campaign to grow the Made for Gamers community," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "and we've known from the beginning that our SDK format would appeal to game developers. What was missing was a partner with deep gaming expertise to contextualize the offering for this industry. With this new partnership we feel confident in saying game developers have a partner to help them through all aspects of working with this new technology."

