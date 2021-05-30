BARCELONA, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISE 2021 marks the starting point for re-establishing contacts and returning to face-to-face meetings, which we have long been waiting for. The format, adapted to the current situation, encourages the return to normality that we are all hoping for.
iDISC, along with other leading technology companies, will be at the event in the Catalonia Innovation Zone, where it will be showcasing its services as an agency specialized in the translation of technical content in the ProAV and electronics sector. iDISC's goal is to show how easy it is to communicate your message in different languages and make it match local jargon in order to expand into new international markets. Companies that opt for high-quality, technical, specialized translations using potential client-specific language, will boost their future sales opportunities.
The event will not only provide a free networking service to make new contacts, but it will also allow suppliers to organize and manage meetings with buyers, potential partners and investors, through a fast, easy and direct experience.
The show, which will include case study presentations, panels, networking events, client testimonies and talks on the latest trends in the audiovisual and electronics sector, is an unbeatable opportunity to approach the companies leading the way towards the future.
About iDISC
iDISC Information Technologies is a services company dedicated to helping companies and organizations publish and distribute their content in any language and through any platform. To do this, it develops publication systems for various devices and channels, and provides content translation and proofreading services. It comprises a team of professionals undertaking ongoing training and improvement, prepared to offer their services with cutting-edge technology. iDISC has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, the endorsement of more than 500 satisfied clients, and the firm determination to offer them the best service every day.
