PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, is committed to supporting the global response to COVID-19. The organization is providing free direct access to a collection of various COVID-19 related research articles, and standards to help researchers understand, manage and combat the different aspects of the pandemic.
IEEE recognizes that many are directly or indirectly engaged in the fight against COVID-19 and its effects on global health and safety, research, infrastructure, communications and more. Therefore, during the pandemic, IEEE is making available the following at no charge:
- COVID-19 related articles in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library with additional rights for all types of reuse, including full text and data mining and analyses. IEEE is consistently monitoring the situation for further developments and will update and add to the IEEEXplore content as necessary.
- Standards that may aid researchers with the management of various aspects of the pandemic and technologies that can best be utilized to combat it. This collection can be found at no cost in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library.
IEEE thanks the entire research and technology community for your work in the fight against COVID-19 and your support of our shared mission to advance technology for humanity.
