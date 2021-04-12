IBIZA, Spain, Apr. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only collection of thought leaders and business innovators from a variety of industries that shape culture and society, has accepted Igor Beuker to its unique community.
Igor Beuker, public speaker, serial entrepreneur, and futurist was specifically selected as one of Rolling Stone Culture Council's newest members because of his purpose-driven leadership and his foresight on trends and technologies that impact business, economy and society. Igor Beuker will join senior leaders in various industries that influence how global culture is shaped, including: art, cannabis, entertainment, fashion, film, food and beverage, gaming, hospitality, media, music, sports, technology, television, and theater.
The Culture Council was formally launched in late 2020, and is an invitation-only community whose members and business accomplishments are reviewed and vetted for inclusion based on industry and thought leadership, contributions to their industry and society, and a willingness to help lead what's next for music, arts, and related industries.
"In difficult times, our nation and world have always looked to music and the arts, and the cultures and industries that surround them, for direction and inspiration. The members of this community are exceptional, innovative, and true leaders. We look forward to the insights and thoughtful discussions that will come from them and this new business-based community," said Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council. "We believe that this council brings together industry leaders with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things and to make real contributions both to their own businesses and to the larger industries that surround music and the arts."
Igor Beuker, public speaker, social entrepreneur and futurist explained: "I am a huge Rolling Stone fan for decades, so I was stoked and excited to be invited. My life is about stages and screens, because here I can inspire people to help solve the world's biggest challenges through human-inspired social innovation. Being part of this global culture community, will contribute to the 'greater good' mission."
Members will share their ideas and expertise in a variety of settings inside the community, will contribute articles on the iconic publication's online edition at rollingstone.com, and will participate in Expert Panels, which showcase and share member expertise in a broad range of subjects. Each member will also have an executive profile shared on the website.
Each member of this vetted network of decision-makers from some of the most successful companies in North America and Europe will be included in the members-only directory, receive leadership and business coaching, and have access to other members through a private forum to share thoughts, questions, ideas, and inspiration.
About Igor Beuker
In the spotlights, Igor Beuker is a top marketing innovation speaker and futurist known for his foresight on trends and technologies that impact business, economy, and society. Behind the scenes, a social entrepreneur with 5 exits and angel investments in 24 social start-ups, an award-winning marketing strategist for brands like Amazon, L'Oréal, Nike, and Unilever, and a seer for Fortune 500s, organizations, foundations, and governments.
More info about Igor Beuker at https://igorbeuker.com/
Media Information:
Igor Beuker
https://igorbeuker.com/contact +31 +31 6 16 25 25 25
Media Contact
Igor Beuker, igorbeuker.com, +31 616252525, igor@igorbeuker.com
SOURCE Igor Beuker