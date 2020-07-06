LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it successfully launched its next-generation bartop hardware, the PeakBarTop™ cabinet. Guests of Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, Calif., Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, Calif., San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif. and Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. can be among the first players in the world to experience IGT's much-anticipated PeakBarTop cabinet and its legendary content library.
"Launching the PeakBarTop builds on IGT's decades of commanding leadership in video poker and positions us to transform the entire bartop market segment. It provides our customers with a compelling, technologically advanced cabinet for market-dominating IGT video poker games such as Game King®, Super Star Poker® and Ultimate X Poker®, in addition to Proven Performer IGT slot games such as Scarab® and Solar Disc™," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT customers can launch the PeakBarTop with confidence, knowing that it's backed by the gaming industry's most talented and experienced video poker product team and extensive focus group testing with players, operators and bar staff."
The innovative PeakBarTop cabinet features an ergonomic design that includes a 23-inch curved, full-HD display, a front-mounted ticket printer and an embedded card reader. The PeakBarTop cabinet also includes a range of technologically advanced features such as enhanced lighting and sound, a USB mobile device charging port, a play-level indicator for service staff, and embedded Bluetooth technology that enables operators to seamlessly integrate with IGT's cashless gaming systems technology.
The PeakBarTop cabinet supports an expansive library of IGT game content. In addition to housing the most popular video poker titles of all time, the PeakBarTop portfolio offers new IGT video poker games such as Ultimate X Bonus Streak Poker™, exciting Keno games such as Da Vinci Diamonds® Keno, Proven Performer slot games such as Mistress of Egypt™ and a variety of roulette games. The cabinet's game menu configuration enables players to effortlessly scroll through their favorite game titles with a finger swipe, just as they would search for content on a personal mobile device.
