SOUTH EAST ASIA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IHC token team just announced a contest of video content creation with a prize pool of 100 million IHC tokens among Youtubers. All Youtube content creators with above one thousand subscribers can compete by posting a full explanatory video on "Inflation Hedging Coin" between March 15 and April 15. The preliminary qualification will be held on April 20, 2022 and the top 30 entries with the most YouTube views will be selected. Then judges will select the five winners on May 1 from the list of 30 contestants with the most views on their entry video.
Videos published to YouTube must comply with the fair use of copyrighted materials and they must be either in English or have English subtitles. The video length should be at least 3 minutes and the content should be exclusively about the IHC token. There are no limits to creativity; contestants can even submit multiple entries to the contest. Contestants can register their entry via pressoffice@ihcoin.io e-mail address with the subject line 'IHC YouTube contest' or send a message to Telegram channel. You must complete the online form before you can register.
The IHC internal judging team will announce the top 30 contestants on April 20, 2022 before announcing the five winners. The award for the best video is 40 million IHC, followed by 25 million IHC for second place, 15 million IHC for third, and 10 million IHC each for both 4th and 5th places.
Be sure to check out our website at ihcoin.io and our social media channels such as Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram for more info on IHC. If you have any questions regarding the contest, feel free to contact the admins on the social channels or e-mail us at pressoffice@ihcoin.io.
Media Contact
Emma Erdene, Ih Bit LLC, 976 95451210, enkhmaa@ihcoin.io
SOURCE IHC