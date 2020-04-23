MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIS FM Listeners now have a new way to engage with their favorite radio personalities and celebrity guests, and a chance for it all to be integrated onto the on-air shows. Starting today, fans of the station's top rated morning show, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest , are encouraged to visit the KIIS FM "Ask Ryan" microsite to leave questions for the morning show personalities via the Yappa commenting tool, which is found in the Comments section. Ryan Seacrest will answer questions via yaps, audio and video comments, and his favorite yaps will be played on the morning show which airs weekdays on KIIS-FM. Co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad will also engage with listeners via yaps on their personal blogs.
"Our partnership with Yappa gives us a new and innovative platform for engaging with our listeners (friends). We have always been community-focused and Yappa offers a natural extension to these efforts," says Greg Ashlock, President iHeartMedia Markets Group.
Earlier this month, Yappa was integrated into iHeartMedia's KFI Radio in Los Angeles to connect Angelenos during the coronavirus pandemic safely. The new partnerships with iHeartMedia Los Angeles mark the first-ever integrations of the Yappa tool into a radio format. "We've always known that the expressive nature of yaps, coupled with the quick clip format would lend itself perfectly for radio soundbites," said Jennifer Dyer, CEO of Yappa World Inc. "We are thrilled that Yappa is finding a home with Ryan Seacrest and his team of radio greats who are some of the most engaging personalities in the world."
About Yappa World Inc.
Based in Marina Del Rey, California, Yappa World Inc. is the creator of the first audio and video commenting tool that is safely revolutionizing the Comments sections online. Yappa harnesses the power of people's voice and video to create more humanistic and elevated online engagement. For more information visit: www.yappaapp.com.
About iHeartMedia Los Angeles
iHeartMedia Los Angeles owns and operates KIIS-FM, KBIG-FM, KOST-FM, KRRL-FM, KYSR-FM, KFI-AM, KLAC-AM, KEIB-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.
Media Contact:
Kristin Loretta
Kristin Joy Public Relations
310.968.8560
Kristin@KristinJoyPR.com