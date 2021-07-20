CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is adding eight games initially developed by Visco Corporation and officially licensed by PixelHeart (the new IP owner of all Visco catalog) to the iiRcade platform.
The eight titles that will soon be coming to the iiRcade store include: Galmedes, Ganryu, Breaker's Revenge, Goal! Goal! Goal!, Ashura Blaster, Blocken, Panic Road and Captain Tomaday.
"Visco has made excellent arcade games since the early 80s and we're excited to work with PixelHeart to bring more great titles to the iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade.
Visco was founded in 1982 and have developed video games for several platforms, including the arcades, Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64 and Neo Geo.
More details on each game, all of which are the arcade versions of these games:
Galmedes (Retro, 1992) – A vertical 2D shooter arcade game that was released only in Japan where the player takes control of a spaceship to save the Galmedia people from a Gastonian invasion.
Ganryu (Retro, 1999) - A side-scrolling hack and slash action-platformer where the players take control of either Miyamoto Musashi or Suzume through five stages set in Japan to defeat a resurrected Sasaki Kojirō and his legion of evil ninjas and monsters from terrorizing the city of Kyoto.
Breakers Revenge (Retro, 1998)- A competitive fighting game that is the sequel to Breakers, which was released two years prior in 1996. The matches follow the standard one-on-one, best of two-of-three format like most fighting games and features ten playable characters.
Goal! Goal! Goal! (Retro, 1995) – Arcade soccer game that features 28 national teams in a simplified World Cup, which consists of eliminating seven teams to win the final.
Ashura Blaster (Retro, 1990) - A vertically scrolling shoot 'em up arcade game from 1990, where the player controls a helicopter, selecting 1 of 4 bomb configurations, to shoot enemies in the air and on the ground, collect power-ups, and defeats bosses to advance levels.
Blocken (Retro, 1994) – The player controls a paddle and tries to rebound a ball into the blocks and collect power-ups. Getting enough power-ups causes more blocks to be added to opponent's side.
Panic Road (Retro, 1986) - A pinball game with multiple flippers in a vertically scrolling playfield that features outdoor stages with tree stumps, rocks and mushrooms as well as a castle stage.
Captain Tomaday (Retro, 1999) - Shoot 'em up arcade game where players control Captain Tomaday, a cartoonish tomato created in a freak lab accident, who must fight against an invading army of eggplant aliens.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition as well as Beach Buggy Racing 2 Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
