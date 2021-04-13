CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that four games from CollectorVision Games are coming soon to the iiRcade Store.
The four games that will soon be available in the iiRcade Store include: Sydney Hunter and the Caverns of Death, Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan, Lite Grid Racing and Spunky's Supercar.
CollectorVision Games started in 2008 and is an independent game developer, publisher & manufacturer. CollectorVision has published and developed more than 120 games for several different classic consoles, such as ColecoVision, Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System.
"We love what CollectorVision Games has been doing by creating games for older consoles," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "Their games will definitely be a natural fit for the arcade and we're excited to bring them to iiRcade."
More information on the four titles coming to iiRcade:
- Sydney Hunter and the Caverns of Death: A new retro-style adventure/puzzle platformer that was made for the Super NES and now NES. Armed only with his trusty boomerang, Sydney must navigate dark caverns while avoiding bats, ghosts, hot lava and other obstacles. If you can survive all 10 caverns, you will be able to win your freedom
- Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan: This 8-bit platformer that was released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch has gamers play as Sydney Hunter, who gets trapped inside a Maya pyramid while he is out exploring the region.
Sydney soon discovers that Kinich Ahau (the Maya sun god) and Kukulkan (the feathered serpent god) have broken up the sacred Maya Haab calendar into seven separate pieces, has taken four precious idols, and are hiding them throughout the pyramid. The local Maya now ask Sydney to go out and find all seven pieces of the Haab calendar, reclaim the important idols, defeat the Maya gods, and bring peace and balance back to the Maya civilization.
- Lite Grid Racing (ColecoVision): You are a computer programmer who's been zapped into the grid, a virtual world run by the Main Control Program, an Artificial Intelligence bent on destroying human beings. Your aim is to escape this electronic world.
- Spunky's Supercar (ColecoVision): In the universe, there exists a car with really cool tail fins of awesome power. This car wants to party, and you've been chosen to come along for the ride. Slide into the leather bucket seats of adventure, with Spunky's super car! You have to drive the super car through time and space.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade