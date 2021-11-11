CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce the release of a limited edition Sydney Hunter cabinet that's now available for pre-order, while quantities last.
The Sydney Hunter cabinet is available for pre-order under the current holiday sales price of $599, $200 off the regular price of $799, and will ship in the first quarter of 2022.
The special edition cabinet will feature Sydney Hunter artwork along with 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks and will also include Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan, developed and published by CollectorVision.
"The Sydney Hunter series has been a huge hit on iiRcade and we're excited it now has its own cabinet," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "This cabinet turned out beautiful and we're happy to launch it during our holiday sale this year."
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan is an 8-bit platformer that was released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch where gamers play as Sydney Hunter, who gets trapped inside a Maya pyramid while he is out exploring the region. The local Maya now ask Sydney to go out and find all seven pieces of the Haab calendar, reclaim the important idols, defeat the Maya gods, and bring peace and balance back to the Maya civilization.
All other iiRcade special edition cabinets are also on sale for $200 off during the holidays; those cabinets include: Space Ace Edition, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers. Every iiRcade also has a one year best-in-class warranty.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
