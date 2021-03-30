CHICAGO, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Space Ace, officially licensed by Digital Leisure Inc., is now available in the iiRcade Store.
Space Ace, the third and final installment in the Dragon's Lair series, has users take control of Ace, who is the defender of justice, truth, and planet Earth. Ace is being attacked by the evil Commander Borf and the fate of Earth is in his hands.
The Dragon's Lair series features a collection of animated short films where users are required to move the player using the joystick or press the fire button at certain times in order to continue.
"We're really excited to complete the Dragon's Lair series on iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The whole series has been extremely popular with our iiRcade community and we expect that it will be the same for Space Ace."
The other two games in the Dragon's Lair series include:
Dragon's Lair, which comes pre-loaded with each iiRcade cabinet, has users play the heroic Dirk the Daring, a valiant knight on a quest to rescue the fair princess from the clutches of an evil dragon.
Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp is also available in the iiRcade store for $14.99 and takes place years after the original Dragon's Lair where Dirk has married Daphne. When Daphne is kidnapped by the evil wizard Mordroc to be forced into marriage, Dirk must once again save her.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
