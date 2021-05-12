CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce a special 2021 Father's Day and Graduation sale on the Classic and Premium Editions.
The iiRcade Bartop Classic Edition, which is regularly $599, will be available for $499 while the Premium Edition Bundles, regularly priced at $799, will now be $699 for a limited time. Free shipping will also be included in the sale, which is worth up to $100, and no interest financing plans are available for up to 18 months for as low as $28 a month. iiRcade also has an arcade industry leading one-year warranty included with each purchase.
The sale runs from May 11th through June 20th, 2021 and is now available for purchase at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Gamestop.com, Newegg.com, b8ta and iiRcade.com.
"What better way to celebrate Father's Day or Graduation than with your very own arcade cabinet," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We're excited to announce this holiday sale and hope to see new members join our growing iiRcade community."
The three premium versions that are on sale include: The RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon cabinet artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and available on iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade.com
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
