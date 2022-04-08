The brand new edition of iiRcade's premium home arcade consoles is now available for pre-order, starting with four styles to choose from: Dead Cells, Dragon's Lair, Space Invaders and Black Edition.
CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade®, the premium home arcade console that allow gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, today announced that the new iiRcade Gold Edition is now available for pre-order at iiRcade.com.
iiRcade Gold Edition is the latest addition to iiRcade's line-up of premium home arcade consoles. iiRcade Gold Edition is now available at a special pre-order discount of $799, $200 off the retail price of $999, starting with four versions to choose from: Dead Cells, Dragon's Lair, Space Invaders and Black Edition with Double Dragon artwork.
New features of iiRcade Gold include a light-up marquee on the new, taller, 64" frame with a curved top panel and an updated speaker grill configuration that provides a more classic arcade cabinet look with the premium quality that iiRcade is known for. The new design also features Premium Sanwa-style bat-top joysticks as well as Premium Sanwa-style buttons and 128 GB of storage.
Along with the notable design changes and other new features, a new iiRcade Gold Edition is equipped with a specially designed premium audio system tuned with Sound by JBL audio processing technology that maximizes player experience with the cabinet's 100W stereo speakers. A first for any home arcade gaming device, the audio is enhanced on all retro and modern games as well as JukeBox mode.
"We're extremely excited to start taking pre-orders and manufacturing the new iiRcade Gold Edition," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We'd like to thank our entire iiRcade community for all their support and feedbacks since we first launched. We've taken their suggestions and integrated them into the new design of iiRcade Gold Edition as well as adding exciting new features."
Full iiRcade Gold Specs include:
Display: 19" - 1280x1024 LCD
Audio: "Sound by JBL" audio processing. A l00W, power amplifier, DAC for High Quality Audio with 112DB SNR Support, Dual Speakers for Stereo Audio
CPU: 1.8GHz Hexa-Core
GPU: 800MHz Max Quad-Core
RAM: 4GB Dual-Channel LPDDR4
Storage: 128GB
Controllers: Two 8-way Premium Sanwa-style Bat-top joysticks/19 Premium Sanwa-style buttons Internet: Wi-Fi 5, Ethernet Port
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2, Wireless Headset Support
Headset: 3.5mm Wired, Bluetooth Wireless
TV Connect: HDMI Out
Audio Connect: 3.5mm Line Out
Cabinet: Illuminated Marquee (Menu-Controlled On/OFF), Premium MDF
Just like all other versions of iiRcade, iiRcade Gold Edition will also come with 11 pre-loaded games including Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World. Dead Cells and Space Invaders cabinets will come with the respective games as the 12th preloaded game.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
About iiRcade®
iiRcade® is a premium home arcade console that offers a gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
