iiRcade to open up the accessories ecosystem, allowing for the use of off-the-shelf arcade gaming accessories compatible with the system
CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade®, a premium home arcade console that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in a true arcade style, today announced a new open ecosystem initiative for arcade accessory support.
The new initiative will allow the use of off-the-shelf gaming accessories that are compatible with iiRcade devices using two USB controller attachment ports underneath the front of the control deck area on the new Gold Editions and Bluetooth connectivity for the Classic and Gold Editions of iiRcade. At launch, trackballs and spinners compatible with the system will be the first set of accessories supported.
All new games capable of taking advantage of the accessories are still being targeted to work with the standard joystick controllers on both the Classic and Gold editions of iiRcade, enabling every owner of iiRcade to enjoy the new games without the need for the accessories.
iiRcade is not planning on manufacturing its own gaming accessories, but instead is opening up the ecosystem for manufacturers of accessories to create or make their accessories compatible, if not already compatible, with the system.
"We're very excited to announce this open initiative to expand the gaming experience on iiRcade by allowing iiRcade gamers to use off-the-shelf accessories that are compatible with iiRcade system," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's a request from our iiRcade community that we've had for some time now and we're glad to be able to implement our community's request to give our users more options to play their favorite arcade games. This is another proof that we are listening to our community".
The new iiRcade Gold Edition, the latest addition to iiRcade's line-up of premium home arcade consoles, is now available at a special pre-order discount of $799, $200 off the currently planned retail price of $999, starting with four versions to choose from: Dead Cells, Dragon's Lair, Space Invaders and Black Edition with Double Dragon artwork.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World, with more games downloadable, including more free games, on the iiRcade store.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The full list of currently available games can be found on the iiRcade store.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade®
iiRcade is a premium home arcade console that offers a gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you remember and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE IIRCADE