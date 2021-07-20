CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce the Back to School sale with $100 off plus free shipping on the Classic and Special Editions, while quantities last.
During the sale, the iiRcade Bundle Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition and iiRcade Bartop Classic Edition will be available for $100 off starting at $499.
The iiRcade Bundle Special Editions will now start at $699 for a limited time. These editions all have upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks and are available in four special editions: Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
All iiRcade editions come pre-loaded with 11 officially licensed games and the ability to add hundreds more through its online game store.
Free shipping is included as part of the Back to School sale, which is worth up to $100, and no interest financing plans are available for up to 18 months for as low as $28 a month. iiRcade also has an arcade industry leading one-year warranty included with each purchase.
The sale runs from July 20th through September 6th, 2021 and is now available for purchase at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Gamestop.com and iiRcade.com.
"We had an overwhelming response from our Father's Day/Graduation sale that we decided to kick off the Back to School season with another sale," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We're excited for new members to join our growing iiRcade community."
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
