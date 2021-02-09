CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce the addition of 5 popular Data East titles that are officially licensed by Paon DP Inc., the Japanese based video game development company, are coming to the iiRcade Platform.
The five games from Data East include Karnov, Atomic Runner Chelnov, Vapor Trail: Hyper Offense Formation, Rohga: Armor Force, and Skull Fang.
Karnov, is a strongman platformer that was released in the arcades in 1987 and later on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). In the game, Karnov must defeat several horrendous monsters in order to collect treasure. As a character created by Data East, Karnov was reintroduced in several other games from the company, including Bad Dudes Vs. DragonNinja as a level boss.
"We're very excited to add a number of great games of Data East, " said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "There's a lot of fun actions in these games, both classic vertical and sidescrolling arcade style."
Vapor Trail: Hyper Offense Formation, known in Japan as Kuhga and Rohga: Armor Force, released in Japan as Wolf Fang: Kuhga 2001 are a series of arcade shoot 'em ups while Skull Fang is a 1996 vertical-scrolling shooter.
Another scrolling shooter added to the iiRcade library, Atomic Runner Chelnov, was first released in the arcades in 1988 before debuting on Sega Genesis home consoles in 1992.
iiRcade enables playing nostalgic retro arcade games as well as breathtaking modern games on a premium arcade cabinet for both online and offline multiplayer gaming.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link. A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in two premium versions: Dragon's Lair Edition with Dragon's Lair cabinet graphics and Black Edition that enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Both premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
