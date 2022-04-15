The Illinois Theatre Association's Professional Interviews, Auditions, Networking, and Opportunity Fair, The PIANO Fair, is a rebrand of the ITA's Professional Auditions that is expanded to combine auditions for actors, dancers, and musicians with interviews for designers, technicians, and stage managers into an opportunity to audition, interview, and network with hiring professional companies and theatrical agencies.
CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois Theatre Association's Professional Interviews, Auditions, Networking, and Opportunity Fair, The PIANO Fair, is a rebrand of the ITA's Professional Auditions that is expanded to combine auditions for actors, dancers, and musicians with interviews for designers, technicians, and stage managers into an opportunity to audition, interview, and network with hiring professional companies and theatrical agencies.
Our goals:
- To provide a platform that elevates members of underrepresented communities, such as BIPOC, LGBTQIA2S+, Individuals with Disabilities, and Individuals with Disadvantaged Backgrounds.
- To combine the ease and convenience of a virtual event with the camaraderie and networking of a live event.
- To unite artists seeking employment opportunities with companies and agencies looking to hire the next generation of talent.
The path to employment for artists entering the live entertainment profession can be daunting, and the ITA feels that many young artists either have difficulty finding the right path or don't have the resources to make the connections that are so critical to success in the entertainment industry. We have designed this event to support a fundamental mission of the ITA: to provide opportunities for Illinois talent to succeed and present talented people to the Illinois entertainment community who can help them tell their stories.
Currently, the growing pool of companies recruiting for talent at the PIANO Fair includes midwestern theatre companies such as the Dunes Summer Theatre, Kane Repertory Theatre, Babes with Blades, and A Red Orchid Theatre; major theme parks such as Cedar Point and Kings Dominion; and other major hiring organizations and team builders such as Disney Cruise Lines, PRG, RWS Entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pivot2, and Creede Repertory Theatre. As the world emerges from the pandemic, there are a lot of positions to be filled in the entertainment industry, and the ITA wants to help you find a team that will allow you to showcase your talent and do what you love to do!
Prior to the live/virtual event on April 22 and 23, companies and agencies will review uploaded material from applicants that showcases their talent and provides their pertinent information. On April 22, companies, agencies, and applicants will all attend a live virtual session to kick off the event, followed by several sessions to promote networking and camaraderie and gather information for the sessions of the following day. April 23 will contain sessions where companies and agencies will interact with the applicants using their preferred process, which may include auditions, interviews, group readings, panel discussions, or any other process the hiring bodies want to employ. Following April 23, the parties are encouraged to continue with further auditions, interviews, visits, or whatever method is best to continue the process.
This event is our first attempt to challenge the traditional audition/interview process, and our goal is to get more people in front of as many hiring bodies as possible. To register for the PIANO Fair, just click this link, and if you have any questions, please contact PIANO Fair Chair, Tracy Nunnally at professionaltheatre@illinoistheatre.org.
