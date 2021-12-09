SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco locals and visitors alike can soon enjoy a first-of-its-kind immersive art exhibition that will lead them on a journey through the revolutionary career of modern art master, Pablo Picasso. Following successful stints in Lyon, France; and Quebec and Vancouver, Canada; Imagine Picasso will make its exclusive U.S. premiere in San Francisco at Skylight at The Armory inside the city's iconic San Francisco Armory on February 9, 2022. Tickets for the limited time show go on sale today and can be purchased here.
Conceptualized by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, pioneers of immersive, multi-projection experiences around the world, Imagine Picasso was created to offer a new and modern perspective of Picasso's unparalleled work. The immersive experience brings more than 200 Picasso works together in one place at one time, offering a unique look into the evolution of the prolific artist -- from the Bleu and Rose periods to his masterpieces in the cubism and surrealism movements.
"San Francisco's rich diversity, creative energy, and deep appreciation for the arts were a natural draw when considering where to stage our U.S. debut," said Annabelle Mauger, Creator of Imagine Picasso. "The Armory presents a unique opportunity, with its expansive space and unique history, to create something entirely new for all audiences — whether fine art aficionados or those meeting Picasso for the first time."
Using the dynamic, multi-projection techniques of Image Totale©, San Francisco's Imagine Picasso show will present an expanded, elevated version of previous shows, featuring hundreds of Picasso masterpieces filling the cavernous Skylight at The Armory's 40,000-square-foot venue and 60-plus foot ceilings, with images projected onto origami structures standing as tall as 26 feet. The guest experience will involve an educational element and the main immersive component.
"It's simply impossible to see so many Picasso masterpieces in one place at one time, and it would take a lifetime of travel to see them all in person," said Jacob Cohl, VP of Experiential/Exhibitions at S2BN Entertainment. "This exhibition brings Picasso's legacy to life in new and unexpected ways, captivating all audiences regardless of age, culture or nationality. Imagine Picasso is for anyone and everyone."
The creative team behind Imagine Picasso includes Creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron; renowned Architect Rudy Ricciotti; and Curator and Art Historian Androula Michael. The exhibition is produced by France-based Encore Productions, a Fimalac Entertainment Group Company, and produced and promoted by S2BN Entertainment.
Annabelle Mauger is the original creator of the first immersive Van Gogh exhibition, presented in 2008 at Cathédrale d'Images in France and in 2011 at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Her creation inspired various digital Van Gogh exhibitions that toured around the world in the years since. In 2017, Mauger and Baron presented a new, elevated version of Imagine Van Gogh in Image Totale© at Halle de La Villette in Paris.
Tickets for Imagine Picasso at Skylight at the San Francisco Armory start at $39.99 for adults and $19.99 for children. The exhibition is set to launch on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will run for a limited time through March 27, 2022. Tickets can be purchased here.
San Francisco is the first stop of Imagine Picasso's U.S. tour. The next location will be announced soon.
###
About Imagine Picasso
Imagine Picasso is the first-of-its-kind immersive art exhibition that leads guests on a journey through the revolutionary career of modern art master, Pablo Picasso. Offering a new and modern perspective of Picasso's unparalleled work. the experience brings more than 200 Picasso works together in one place at one time using dynamic, multi-projection techniques of Image Totale©. Imagine Picasso was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron in collaboration with Art Historian Androula Michael and one of the leading figures of the new French architecture movement, Rudy Ricciotti. The team behind Imagine Picasso works directly with the Picasso Estate to ensure the experience meets their high standards.
Imagine Picasso first debuted in Lyon, France in 2019, followed by Quebec, Canada and Vancouver, Canada, where the exhibition is currently running through January 2022. The team is bringing the show to San Francisco as the U.S. premiere on February 9, 2022 for a limited time.
About Encore Productions, a Fimalac Entertainment Group Company
After promoting and working with artists including Bob Marley, The Police, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Supertramp, and Sting, Pascal Bernardin created Encore Productions in 1987, focusing on family-oriented shows such as Disney on Ice, Mamma Mia, and The Walking Dinosaurs. After joining the Fimalac Entertainment group in 2014, Encore continues to present high quality international expositions such as The Titanic, The Art of The Brick, Jurassic World, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter The Exhibition.
Since 2017, Encore Productions has focused on the production of immersive exhibitions, opening Imagine Van Gogh at La Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris in 2017 and then Imagine Picasso in Lyon in 2019. In 2019, Encore became the first company to import immersive exhibitions from Europe to North America with the opening of Imagine Van Gogh at the Arsenal Contemporary Art in Montreal, followed by Québec, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. Imagine Van Gogh will start its US tour in Boston in December 2021. Imagine Picasso made his North American premiere in Québec in June 2021, before visiting Vancouver in October 2021.
About S2BN Entertainment
S2BN Entertainment is a diversified live entertainment company, founded by legendary promoter and producer Michael Cohl whose career spans over 45 years as a producer and promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with over 150 of the world's most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, David Gilmour, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael's strategies developed over decades are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Additionally, he's had significant experience in the exhibition world dating back to the original King Tut tour decades ago through Bodies: The Exhibition.
S2BN Entertainment is currently developing, producing, and promoting over a dozen properties and entertainers from concerts to musicals and theatre to immersive exhibitions. Some highlights include a Genesis tour, The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell: The Musical. Cohl recently joined forces with CTS Eventim giving him access to one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues.
Media Contact
Martha Shaughnessy or Kira Wolfe, The Key PR, 415-299-1145, ImaginePicasso@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Imagine Picasso