PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imaging Brands announced it has relaunched the previously acquired FRIO brand, which now features a variety of off-camera lighting solutions for photographers who need professional lighting setups in dynamic shoot environments like weddings, events, real estate interiors, tight locations, and more.
With an initial focus on mounting gear for Speedlight or other light sources with a shoe, the Frio product line offers an easy solution for photographers who require light in tight, constrained spaces that would otherwise be difficult to accomplish. In addition, the Frio product line maintains a small footprint for lighting setups and offers efficiency when a photographer assistant is not available. Frio provides a simple, practical, and secure solution to photographers and videographers who always want an option to create the best lighting possible.
The original Frio cold shoe, now being offered as the Frio Hold, will continue to be a mainstay in the line. The Frio Hold accommodates both ¼"-20 and 3/8"-16 equipment and is also engineered with quick lock and release technology.
"The original Frio cold shoe was a popular product among photographers because of its clever design features. With the expanded Frio line, we built upon those same ideas to create mounting gear with unmatched versatility, durability, and portability for our customers," said Josh Simons, Imaging Brands Founder.
Aside from the Frio Hold, the newest line of products includes the Frio Arch, Frio Stand, Frio Cling, Frio Grasp Mini, Frio Grasp Bigi, and Frio Reach Kit—all providing the ultimate in versatility and portability for hard-to-light spaces. These Frio lighting setups have been created to tackle unique challenges that have been identified by customers and professionals alike.
"Imaging Brands is committed to finding gaps in the market which solve pain points that make imagemakers' lives easier.," stated Matt Hensler, VP of Marketing at Imaging Brands. "We saw an opportunity in Frio to address needs for off-camera lighting in a unique way. The reintroduction of Frio captures the playfulness of the original brand in a way that connects back to the versatility and usefulness of the products."
Imaging Brands continues to provide new and improved workflow solutions for professional photographers and videographers. For more information about the latest Frio product line, please visit https://friophoto.com/.
About Frio Photo
Frio Photo is an off-camera lighting solutions brand that allows photographers to control light in dynamic shooting environments that are difficult to light. Frio offers affordable accessories that offer photographers versatile mounting options for their photo and video lighting. With Frio, image-makers can illuminate their work with compact, durable, and reliable gear shoot after shoot.
About Imaging Brands
As a leader in product ideation and design, Imaging Brands partners with individual photographers, educators, suppliers and our global distribution network to solve real problems for creatives at all levels. The Imaging Brands portfolio is dedicated to supporting photographers and videographers in creating their best work. Imaging Brands portfolio includes recognized brands like Tether Tools, Frio and Smart Shooter, along with many other innovations the company plans to bring to the forefront of the industry over time.
