Immortals' Director of Partnership Activation, Stephanie Hawkins, and Brian Banks, VP of Digital Strategy for Davis Elen/Toyota, discuss the Immortals/Toyota SoCal partnership successes in 2020-2021 and provide a closer look into the exciting in-person and digital community activations to come over the next year as Toyota serves as an official partner to Immortals Progressive LCS Team and Immortals' Wild Rift team.