BRYAN, Texas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 23rd, Impact Group Marketing was named one of the ten fastest-growing local businesses by the Bryan Rotary Club. Out of the ten companies awarded, Impact Group placed fourth.
Since 1994, the Bryan Rotary Club has awarded its Business Performance Awards, recognizing the ten fastest-growing firms in Brazos County annually. Impact Group and the other nine awardees were recognized today at a ceremony and luncheon at the College Station Hilton, which featured Keynote Speaker, Dean of Mays Business School at Texas A&M.
"Over ten years ago, we attended the Newman 10 ceremony; if you would have told us that we would own a business and our business would be receiving the same honor, we wouldn't have believed it," said Kevin Crenshaw, CEO and Partner at Impact Group Marketing. "We are proud to be involved in the growth of this community and humbled to receive such recognition. We pride ourselves on supporting and improving the local economy and love seeing it thrive."
Impact Group Marketing was founded in the summer of 2015 in an effort to meet the expansive marketing needs of its partners' former consulting clients. After branching off from their sister company, the agency transformed from a print marketing business into a full-scale digital marketing agency and is now focused on providing an array of services to local small- and medium-sized businesses. These services have grown to include website development; pay per click (PPC) marketing; social media management and advertising; search engine optimization; content development; and more.
"It is such an honor to be recognized by the Bryan Rotary Club today," said Becky Chumley, Director of Digital Marketing and Partner at Impact Group Marketing. "We are proud to have created a business we are passionate about. It has given us the opportunity to invest in our clients, our employees, and our community, and we look forward to getting to continue doing this for many years to come."
In addition to their day-to-day operations, Impact Group Marketing is heavily invested in the Bryan/College Station community, having supported the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Ambassador program for many years. They also work with and support many local organizations including the Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, and Brazos Valley Symphony. In addition, they are a proud supporter of Texas A&M University's Mays Business School and participate annually in the Reynolds & Reynolds Entrepreneurship Boot Camp for Veterans (EBV).
In an interview with the Bryan Rotary Club, Impact Group Marketing's partners noted that some of the keys to their success are "passion" and "taking the taking the time to learn about and identify the needs of local businesses." Director of Digital Marketing and Partner Becky Chumley continued, "Every business is different, and our solutions are customized based on the needs and specific goals of each client. We are passionate about our clients' brands and work hard for them as if they were our own business."
Providing further insight, CEO and Partner Kevin Crenshaw gave his perspective on the keys to the Impact Group team's success: "For your health, a good manager is better than a good doctor." He added that "Work as a team, go home as a team" and "Work hard, play hard," are mantras that are important to the company.
To learn more about Impact Group Marketing, visit their website, or check them out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. For more information about the Bryan Rotary Club or the Rotary 10 Awards, check out their website.
