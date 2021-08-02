CUCHILLO, N.M., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartbreakingly, cows are frequently viewed as stupid, unfeeling and insignificant. The reality is far different as these perceptive animals are deserving of great compassion and kindness and desire affection from those around them. After spending their lives caring for livestock and witnessing horrific brutality towards them, authors Diana R. Wright and Rita J. Cayou convey the sensitivity of these animals through the eyes of a newborn calf in their new book, "Marla: Story of a Cow". This beautifully narrated tale shows readers life from a new lens and promotes the proper care for animals.
Taking place in Minnesota & Colorado, readers are introduced to Marla, a gentle Brown Swiss dairy cow, who speaks of her life from birth to death. A composite of the many farming cows Wright studied and grew up with, Marla's story shares the heart-wrenching details of the lives of dairy cattle in 1960's America and the relationship that develops between the cows and the humans who care for them.
As readers discover the realistic treatment of cows in Marla's position, a lesson in compassion is memorably delivered. The authors' hope that increased enlightenment regarding cows may spark wisdom and increased kindness toward all creatures.
"This is an absolutely intriguing piece of writing, created by someone who knows animal agriculture well… In the same vein, she captures the essence and flavor of livestock shows, fairs, state and local, both the good and the bad," says Bernard E. Rollin, a distinguished Professor of Philosophy, Animal Sciences and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University. "This is an exemplary book for introducing any young person to the life of a dairy cow in an extremely empathetic manner."
Realistic, uplifting and humanely told, "Marla: Story of a Cow" shares that whether human or animal, one's surroundings and circumstances affect our lives greatly. Marla's unique story, which is strongly influenced by her environment and treatment, reminds readers of the undying importance of love, harmony and appreciation for our four-legged friends.
"Marla: Story of a Cow"
By Diana R. Wright and Rita J. Cayou
ISBN: 978-1-6655-0745-5 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-6655-0744-8 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-6655-0743-1 (e)
Available through AuthorHouse, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble
About the authors
Diana R. Wright is a passionate animal advocate. Uprooted at the age of 10 to a Minnesota farm where her father lived his dream of being a dairy farmer, the harsh life, weather and family circumstances led Wright to bond deeply with her bovine charges. Her involvement in youth 4-H, a nonprofit organization, included exhibiting and emphasizing good animal husbandry. She has spent a lifetime studying cow behaviors and has a degree in Biological Science. Her first book, "Too Damn Dumb to Think," was published in June 2019 by Bedazzled Ink Publishing and received a Rainbow Award Honorable Mention. She now resides in Cuchillo, New Mexico.
Rita J. Cayou was fascinated by cows at an early age. She had "dairying" relatives and the placidity she experienced in those creatures gave them a special place in her heart. After moving to Elbert, Colorado she and her family were, for the next eighteen years, involved in 4-H, raising both beef and dairy cattle. Owning neighboring ranches in Elbert, Wright and Cayou shared experiences and wisdom regarding their charges and their collaboration resulted in the book, "Marla".
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Danielle Grobmeier
480-648-7557
Media Contact
Danielle Grobmeier, LAVIDGE, 480-648-7557, dgrobmeier@lavidge.com
SOURCE Diana R. Wright and Rita J. Cayou