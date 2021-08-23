NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CreativeX, an AI-powered technology company that enables brands to measure the impact of creative decisions, today released a landmark industry report, "Insights From 1M Ads, $1B Media Spend, 1 Trillion Impressions And The Implications For Creative Effectiveness."
CreativeX used proprietary technology to analyze approximately one million digital ads that represent more than $1 billion in ad spend and 1 trillion impressions from some of the world's best-known brands to determine if adhering to creative best practices led to better ad performance.
Creative best practices traditionally rely on different and often contradictory metrics developed by Facebook, YouTube, and other digital platforms. To provide brands with a standard way to measure the creative quality of image and video content in real-time, CreativeX recommends building a Creative Quality Score (CQS) into creative reviews. A CQS is determined by taking the number of statistically validated and proven best practices a brand adheres to in a piece of content and dividing by the total number of defined best practices.
By marrying creative data with ad performance data over a two-year period, CreativeX found that a higher CQS significantly improves media efficiency, brand awareness, and engagement. Highlights from CreativeX's report include:
- Media Efficiency: The higher the Creative Quality Score, the cheaper the CPM. Across all channels, a 10% increase in Creative Quality Score is associated with a 2% decrease in CPM (822k observations and 99% confidence level).
- Brand Awareness: Ads with higher Creative Quality Scores are more memorable. Across Facebook & Instagram, a 10% increase in Creative Quality Score is associated with a 2% increase in Ad Recall (177k observations and 99% confidence level).
- Engagement Gains: The higher the Creative Quality Score, the cheaper the cost per completed view (CPCV). Across Facebook & Instagram, a 10% increase in Creative Quality Score is associated with a 4.8% decrease in CPCV (367k observations and 99% confidence level). Across Twitter & YouTube, a 10% increase in Creative Quality Score is associated with a 5.7% decrease in CPCV (150k observations and 99% confidence level).
"We undertook this research to determine whether creative that adheres to proven best practices and has a higher Creative Quality Score leads to better ad performance — and the answer is a resounding yes," said Anastasia Leng, founder, and CEO of CreativeX. "Most brands have an average CQS of 20%, and our tools have consistently demonstrated an ability to improve creative quality scores to 80-90% in six to 12 months, leading to millions in cost savings."
The report further outlines why a strong Creative Quality Score is important for brands. To get five actionable insights for how brands can implement their own CQS and drive better ad performance, download the full report here.
