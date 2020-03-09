In A Peer-Reviewed Article In A Leading Gastroenterology Journal, Nonprescription FDgard® Is Added To Treatment Algorithm For The Management Of Functional Dyspepsia (FD)

- Functional Dyspepsia (FD), known for its symptoms of meal-triggered indigestion, impacts up to 10% to 24% of the population¹ - FDgard®, a patented, solid-state microsphere formulation of caraway oil and l-Menthol, represents an important medical advance; there are no approved Rx drugs for FD - Previously peer-reviewed and published clinical study demonstrated unprecedented rapid relief of FD symptoms in only 24 hours with FDgard²