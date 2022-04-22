Booking.com research reveals three out of four global accommodation providers have implemented at least one kind of sustainable practices at its properties*
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villas of Distinction®, the world's premier luxury villa rental company, is celebrating Earth Day by sharing some of the eco-friendly accommodation options in its portfolio of more than 2,800 villas throughout 64 destinations worldwide.
According to Booking.com's 2021 Sustainable Travel Report*, 66 percent of U.S. travelers say they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation, and 82 percent of Booking.com's global accommodation partners surveyed view sustainability in the hospitality industry as being important.
"Many of our villa partner properties continue to add sustainable features," said Steve Lassman, vice president of Villa Product & Agency Relations for Villas of Distinction. "The pandemic improved air quality, lessened water pollution and noise, reducing pressure on tourist destinations. This has influenced people to want to travel more sustainably in the future, and we along with our travel advisor partners are seeing this trend."
Cliff Villa's motto is 'Luxury with Zero Guilt'. This carbon-neutral 8,333 square-foot villa perched on a 40-foot cliff with 360 degrees of ocean and mountain views is located on the north-western tip of Curacao. Its water, energy and heating are all from the sea, wind and sun. Cliff Villa sits on a nature preserve and its water and energy footprint impacts this pristine landscape.
The villa has gone zero-footprint by installing commercial-grade clean technology including a high-efficiency reverse osmosis unit that draws water directly from the sea; the flat roof and drainage pipes use rainwater for the pool and garden; the garden is watered using Israeli-designed efficient drip irrigation on an evening time; hot water for the villa is produced by efficient solar-powered tankless technology that is mounted on the roof; and a silent vertical wind turbine farm creating sustainable energy.
The 8-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom Eco Serendib in St. John, Virgin Islands has set new standards for eco-luxury. Its eco-friendly elements include 69 "Buy America" compliant Suniva solar panels, which significantly reduce carbon emissions, and Sub-Zero/Wolf's kitchen appliances, which are made from up to 75 percent recycled materials and use less energy than a 100-watt bulb. Susan Jablon Mosaics which are featured at the spa and in the pool area, are made from 100 percent recycled glass, and the mulch lining the walkways in the zen garden, produced by The Garden of Glass, is also made from recycled glass. The Andrew Morgan bedding is rich and luxurious yet made of sustainable, organic textile.
In addition, Eco Serendib features a grey water system for irrigation as well as three separate 20,000-gallon cisterns to collect rainwater. The saltwater pool eliminates the need for chlorine and other harsh, damaging chemicals. There is an organic "seed-to-plate" garden located right at the villa for fresh produce and herbs. And for those mixing business with pleasure, the business center technology offers the option for 100 percent paperless meetings.
Zabuco Honeymoon Villa I at Secret Bay in Dominica is comprised of eight secluded and sustainably built villas and bungalows. This eco-tourism friendly villa uses sustainable materials and locally sourced products. The villas have been purposefully placed in areas that required minimal clear-cutting and are composed of sustainably sourced Guyanese hardwood. In addition, the eco-resort was constructed without heavy machinery. The chef-prepared meals at the villa focus on locally sourced fruits, seafood and produce which also supports local businesses and provides the freshest cuisine. The villas at Secret Bay offer classes about the island's wildlife, plants and land, educating tourists about the importance of sustaining the island. As an eco-luxury resort composed entirely of sustainably sourced materials, Secret Bay exists in a beautiful equilibrium of responsibility to its environment and a commitment to guest comfort.
