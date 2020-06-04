LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Dear Future Ancestor," a poem that speaks to the country's injustices and inhumanity against African-Americans, author/activist/playwright, Daniel Beaty, soothes, empowers, and challenges "future ancestors" in a firm, but hopeful, way to act now to right the racial injustices that have plagued our country since its start.
A writer of plays, poems and books, Beaty has been addressing issues of race and inequality in titles such as "Run Black Man Run," "A Lost Black Boy Speaks," "Dance Mama Dance," "Love Always Wins," "Transforming Pain to Power," and "Knock Knock." This year's series of racial events culminating in last week's death of George Floyd, prompted Beaty to write the poem, "Dear Future Ancestor," to push future ancestors to act now, but to use love as a sword. Beaty is at once soothing:
"Your courage to love is your heart's lubrication. And though you are afraid, now is the time to love more."
hopeful and empowering:
"You are the promise now."
"You are the architects of freedom."
"You are the minds that strategize a clear, precise agenda for change now."
while nevertheless challenging:
Future ancestor, earn your place amongst the legions of ancestors past.
Future ancestor….what are we going to do – now?
In a prior interview, Beaty expressed his philosophy as follows: "I want people to [understand] that we are more alike than we are unalike. I really believe that we are all connected. There are a variety of things that happen in the world that cause us to believe that we're different from each other. I believe that a lot of the greatest problems that happen in the world come from that false belief that we're disconnected; but, it is my belief that we're all reflections of one another."
"Dear Future Ancestor" is attached as well as a link to a video of Beaty's presentation of the poem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA4idvETJCQ&feature=youtu.be
Bio
Daniel Beaty is an award-winning actor, singer, writer, and community activist. His critically acclaimed plays Through the Night, Emergency, Mr. Joy, and The Tallest Tree in the Forest - Paul Robeson, have been performed at venues ranging from the Public and Lincoln Center to the White House and maximum security prisons. He has garnered numerous awards including an Obie award for writing and performance and three NAACP Theater Awards. He is the co-writer/star of the critically acclaimed feature film Chapter & Verse. A graduate of Yale University (BA) & American Conservatory Theatre (MFA), Beaty is developing an original T.V. show based on his life executive produced by multi-Grammy Award-Winning Artist, Alicia Keys and Vin Diesel. He is currently a writer/producer for HBO's hit show A Million Little Things. www.DanielBeaty.com
