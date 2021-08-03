NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 296.24 million is expected in the in-flight entertainment systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the in-flight entertainment systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hardware
- Connectivity
- Content
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the in-flight entertainment systems market in the Interactive Media & Services industry include Burrana Pty Ltd., FDS Avionics Corp., GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat Group Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., and Viasat Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- In-flight Entertainment Systems Market size
- In-flight Entertainment Systems Market trends
- In-flight Entertainment Systems Market industry analysis
The increasing air passenger traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the privacy and cybersecurity issues will hamper the market growth.
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-flight entertainment systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-flight entertainment systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight entertainment systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Vendor Landscape Overview
- Recovery phase
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Burrana Pty Ltd.
- FDS Avionics Corp.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
- GOGO LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Inmarsat Group Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
- Viasat Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
