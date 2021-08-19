NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth represent nearly 25 percent of the world population. The impacts of climate change pose risks that will directly affect them. Creative Visions, in association with Planet Classroom Network, has launched SHINE, an innovative multimedia project that invites youth from around the world to use their creativity and innovations to inspire new ideas that present a more positive future for all. In the new Planet Classroom podcast, Orb, the show's virtual host, invites youth leaders based in Venezuela, Nigeria, Uganda, China, South Korea, Mexico, Paraguay, Colombia, Australia, India and the United States to share their innovations and solutions.
"Environment education needs to become an integral part of mainstream classroom learning," says Priyanka Prakash, Protect Our Planet Youth Mentor and Program Director. "Students need to be inculcated with practical knowledge and encouraged to develop solutions to address climate issues at a personal, local, national and global level." Prachi Shevgaonkar, the Founder of Cool the Globe, advocates for an E-learning platform "which breaks down climate science to citizens, in the context of their day-to-day activities, actions and surroundings "to give people "clarity on their role in the fight against climate change."
Listen to the show here
Contact Information:
David Wine
David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com
About Planet Classroom
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 29 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
About Creative Visions
Creative Visions creates impact media, supports storytellers and empowers education and youth around human rights issues. The organization manages a powerful network of activists, artists, filmmakers, advisors and organizations and hosts in-person and online convenings and strategic gatherings to connect people, raise awareness and inspire action. Rock Your World, a program of Creative Visions, empowers educators and youth by facilitating multimedia advocacy.
Media Contact
David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com
SOURCE CMRubinWorld